LIST: Easter Eats in Chicago

Easter is this coming Sunday, April 12th! Even though we won’t be able to celebrate with our extended families and friends that doesn’t mean we still can’t have Easter meals!

Check out the following places below that are offering great deals on dinner, Easter sweets and more

THE LOYALIST : This cheeseburger dinner pop-up returns this weekend, Thursday-Saturday, April 9-11th!

The Cheeseburger Dinner includes a smash burger, salad, chips and brown butter chocolate chip cookie, for $28 per person

Available on Tock for pick-up here: https://www.exploretock.com/theloyalist/

STAN'S DONUTS is celebrating with 2 Easter - themed donuts

Traditional Easter peeps donuts (classic glazed donut with festive icing and a marshmallow Peep) are for $2.79 each. They also have mini Easter egg donuts for the first time, which will be available in packages of six for $7.99.

Stan’s Easter donuts will be available for delivery and pick-up through their website from Thursday, April 9th until Sunday, April 12th.

GEMINI has family-style Easter Dinners for pick-up!

Get a 3-course family-style Easter dinner available in two sizes: for 2-3 people ($100) and 4-6 people ($195)

Your meal includes: honey-baked ham, brussel sprout and kale salad, three sides, and coconut cake.

You can pre-order through April 10. Pick-up is available between 2:30pm-6:30pm on Easter Sunday.

PS- If you want to turn up for the bunny, you can also add 2 bottles of wine for $55.

BODEGA BISCAY : If you are planning on cooking for you or your quarantine crew – this is the place to get last min Easter ingredients!

Some things they have include: flour and eggs for baking and making deviled eggs at home, housemade biscuits, whole Basque cheesecake, "Netflix and Pils", wine, cocktail kits and much more

On Easter Sunday they’ll have pick-up and delivery available from 12-8pm

What are your social distancing Easter plans??