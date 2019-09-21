LIST: Halloween Movies coming to Netflix
Netflix Trick? Or Treat?
It's almost officially Fall and that means Halloween movies everywhere! Netflix is def feeling the festive vibes and are ready for you to, "Netflix and be scared"!
Check out their list of Halloween movies from the fun and festive for the whole fam to the sleep with lights on for weeks thrillers!
2019 Netflix Halloween List
Available September 13
Marianne
Head Count
Available September 14
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Available September 15
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3
Available September 17
A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return
The Last Kids on Earth
Available September 24
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Available September 25
Glitch: Season 3
Available September 27
In the Shadow of the Moon
Available October 1
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
House of the Witch
Scream 2
Sinister Circle
Available October 4
In the Tall Grass
Creeped Out: Season 2
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween
Available October 8
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee
Available October 11
Haunted: Season 2
Fractured
Available October 16
Sinister 2
Available October 18
Eli
Available October 24
Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak
Available October 25
Assimilate
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake
Which are you most excited to see? Or which do you refuse to see? I LOVE Wes Craven and the Scream series so I will def be checking that out!