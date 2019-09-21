LIST: Halloween Movies coming to Netflix

Netflix Trick? Or Treat?

September 21, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Getty Images/iStock

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
Movies
News

It's almost officially Fall and that means Halloween movies everywhere! Netflix is def feeling the festive vibes and are ready for you to, "Netflix and be scared"!

Check out their list of Halloween movies from the fun and festive for the whole fam to the sleep with lights on for weeks thrillers!

2019 Netflix Halloween List

Available September 13

Marianne
Head Count

 

Available September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

 

Available September 15

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

 

Available September 17

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return
The Last Kids on Earth

 

Available September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

 

Available September 25

Glitch: Season 3

 

Available September 27

In the Shadow of the Moon

 

Available October 1

A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
House of the Witch
Scream 2
Sinister Circle

 

Available October 4

In the Tall Grass
Creeped Out: Season 2
Super Monsters: Season 3
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

 

Available October 8

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee

 

Available October 11

Haunted: Season 2
Fractured

 

Available October 16

Sinister 2

 

Available October 18

Eli

 

Available October 24

Daybreak
Revenge of Pontianak

 

Available October 25

Assimilate
Prank Encounters
Rattlesnake

Which are you most excited to see? Or which do you refuse to see? I LOVE Wes Craven and the Scream series so I will def be checking that out!

 

Tags: 
2019
Halloween
halloween movies
movies
Netflix
horror
Netflix and chill
family movies
cartoons
kids movies
List