LIST: Halloween Movies coming to Netflix

It's almost officially Fall and that means Halloween movies everywhere! Netflix is def feeling the festive vibes and are ready for you to, "Netflix and be scared"!

Check out their list of Halloween movies from the fun and festive for the whole fam to the sleep with lights on for weeks thrillers!

2019 Netflix Halloween List

Available September 13

Marianne

Head Count

Available September 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available September 15

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

Available September 17

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth

Available September 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Available September 25

Glitch: Season 3

Available September 27

In the Shadow of the Moon

Available October 1

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

Sinister Circle

Available October 4

In the Tall Grass

Creeped Out: Season 2

Super Monsters: Season 3

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween

Available October 8

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee

Available October 11

Haunted: Season 2

Fractured

Available October 16

Sinister 2

Available October 18

Eli

Available October 24

Daybreak

Revenge of Pontianak

Available October 25

Assimilate

Prank Encounters

Rattlesnake

Which are you most excited to see? Or which do you refuse to see? I LOVE Wes Craven and the Scream series so I will def be checking that out!