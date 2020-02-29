LIST: Leap Day Deals!

Happy Leap Day! It only happens every 4-years so we should celebrate! Check out these places giving you the hook-up!

2020 Leap Day Deals

Krispy Kreme: Participating Krispy Kreme locations will deliver five dozen free doughnuts to hospitals that welcome babies (Leaplings or Leap babies!) on Feb. 29. Families or hospital staff wishing to take advantage need to share the news on socials, tagging it with @KrispyKreme, and sharing it with a hashtag reading #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery.

7-Eleven : Participating 7-Eleven locations are offering whole pizzas — that’s right, whole pizzas — for $2.29! (Get it the date? 2-29 ;P ) Customers can take advantage of the deal either in-store or thru their app.

Olive Garden : Olive Garden is looking for birthday boys and girls today to give them four free Dolicini desserts to anyone born on Feb. 29. Plus, all other dine-in guests who do a “Take Home” entrée can get it for just $2.29 after purchase of their full-price meal. (Normal Take Home price is $5)

Popeyes : Together with Postmates, Popeyes is offering a coupon code for a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich for anyone who orders at least $15 worth of Popeyes (via Postmates) between Feb. 24 and Feb. 28. Codes can then be redeemed on Feb. 29; delivery fees still apply.

Denny’s : If you have a 2/29 birthday bring your ID for a free Grand Slam Breakfast! *Must have ID and dine-in

Quiznos : If you had plans to pop the question today, Quiznos is looking for you and wants to cater your big day! They say:

"Anyone who proposes to their love with a sub sandwich instead of a ring can enter to win catering by Quiznos at your wedding reception, assuming your sandwich-on-one-knee receives a ‘yes' - submit a pic or video to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using #sayyestoQuiznos for a chance to win.”

Know any other places with deals? Let us know!