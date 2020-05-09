LIST: Mother's Day Deals To Treat Mom

Sunday, May 10th is Mother's Day! We may not be able to celebrate the way we traditionally would but the fun can still happen with the help of these local places!

Brunch, lunch, dinner, sweets and flowers -this list has it all!

Check it out!

2020 Mother's Day Deal List:

Ballyhoo Hospitality - Mother's Day Brunch & Gift Basket

Get a Mother's Day Gift Basket that includes a full brunch spread for 4-6 people & a $50 gift card that can used at any of Ballyhoo's restaurants (Coda di Volpe, Gemini and Old Pueblo Cantina) The basket also includes win, mimosas or a bloody mary kit! Pick it up or have it delivered! Find out more here: http://www.ballyhoohospitality.com

The Smith - Mother's Day Brunch for Two

Give this to Mom as a gift or enjoy it with her - brunch for 2! Two entrees, sides and cocktails are just $38! Get it for delivery or takeout here: https://thesmithrestaurant.com/location/chicago/#menu_brunch-for-two-delivery-

Stan’s Donuts – Sweet treats for a sweet Mom

Stan’s is launching a new line of donuts: CRULLERS! And they are part of their regular menu now! Pick some up or have them delivered at https://stansdonuts.com/ Never had a cruller before? It's a traditional French pastry in vanilla, chocolate or a seasonable strawberry flavor.

Funkenhausen - Mom's fave spot!

Is Funkenhausen Mom's fave place? She can still get her fix! They'll be open for their popular brunch on Sunday for Mother's Day, featuring Spaetzle Carbonara, Breakfast Sandwiches, Mimosas and more. See the menu and order here: https://www.funkenhausen.com/deliverycarryout

Michael Jordan's Restaurant - Sports fan Mom

Are you and Mom watching The Last Dance together? Why no pair TV time with a steak from Michael Jordan's restaurant? Pick-up at their Oak Brook restaurant! Order on TOCK here: https://www.exploretock.com/michaeljordansrestaurant

BLVD - Food and flowers

Get a full course meal (complete with their famous Chocolate peanut butter cake) for 2 for $75! Included in that is a spring bouquet for Mom from Kehoe Designs! Want some wine too? For an additional $30 get wine to pair with your meal kit! Order now with DoorDash, GrubHub or UberEats.

El Che Steakhouse & Bar - BBQ with Mom

Does Mom want a BBQ for her day? Get the perfect cuts to grill here! Order online or pick-up! The menu will be updated thru out the weekend based on availablility. See what they have here: https://elchechicago.com/butchershop

Moretti's Restaurants- A feast fit for Mom

With 10 locations from Rosemont all the way to Fox Lake, Moretti's has special Mother's Day options from Salmon, Ribeye steak dinners, BBQ ribs and more! Plus, add a bottle of wine (prices start at just $10!) No contact delivery and curbside pick-up is available! Find the location closest to you here: http://mymorettis.com/

Olive Garden - Pasta-tively great day for Mom!

Treat Mom with a family-style take and bake bundle. The bundle includes one pan of ready-to-bake giant cheese-stuffed shells or lasagna, a jumbo house salad with a bottle of signature Italian dressing, one dozen ready-to-bake breadsticks, and choice of homemade alfredo or marinara dipping sauce. The bundle is available now and serves up to five people starting at $40.

Cracker Barrel - Breakfast dream come true!

Cracker Barrel is offering up free delivery on two of their family meal bundles in honor of Mother's Day. You can choose from the Pancake Breakfast or the Sunday Homestyle Chicken bundles. The pancake option comes with buttermilk pancakes, butter, syrup, scrambled eggs, either bacon or sausage patties, and a choice of hash brown casserole or fried apples. The Sunday homestyle chicken meal comes with boneless fried chicken breasts, a choice of two sides, and buttermilk biscuits.

Bonefish Grill - Family dinner for Mom!

From now through Sunday, May 10, guests can call in advance to place an order for an exclusive Mahi & Shrimp Family Bundle. This serves five people and includes a choice of salad. It's served with family-style sides like mashed potatoes and vegetables, bread with pesto, and a dessert duo of cheesecake and cookies.

Wishing the happiest Mother's Day to all the Moms, people like Moms in your life, and Dad's doubling as Mom too! We love and appreciate you!