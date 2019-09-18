LIST: National Cheeseburger Day Hook-Up!

It's National Cheeseburger Day! Didn't know that was a thing? Well now you do and it comes with a list of places celebrating and giving you the hook-up!

Check out the list below and cheeseburger cheers to you!

2019 National Cheeseburger Day Deals

Applebee's: Get a Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99

Burger King: Today through Sunday, get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on BK app. Limit one coupon per person.

Dairy Queen: Today get two for $4 Super Snack deal, which includes mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.

Del Taco: Def not a "cheeseburger" place but they want in on the fun! Now through Sept. 25, get a free Carnitas Combo Burrito or Carnitas Loaded Fries with any purchase through the chain's appwith promo code TOPTHEBELL.

Dog Haus: Order one of seven Haus Burger creations and get a second patty with cheese added with their app

DoorDash: Today through Sept. 30. Place an order through DoorDash and use promo code FEEDAMERICA and DoorDash will provide 10 meals to Feeding America per order and customers will get a $5 credit to use on an order in October.

Grubhub: Select restaurants including Applebee's, Barbeurger, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Carl's Jr., Fatburger, IHOP, Jack in the Box and Red Robin are offering $5 off orders Wednesday through Grubhub's new in-app Perks feature. **For Perks, click the tab at the bottom of the screen in the Grubhub app.

Houlihan’s: Get a $5 Houlihan’s Cheeseburger and fries all day

Red Robin: With any beverage purchase get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5

Smashburger: Get a buy-one-get-one free deal on double classic Smashburgers

TGI Fridays: This Cheeseburger Day deal actually takes place every Tuesday (not just today) for a limited time. Get $5 classic cheeseburgers with seasoned fries for dine-in and online orders.

Wendy’s: Coupons on the Wendy’s app include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets

White Castle: Get one free Cheese Slider with any purchase ( coupon posted at www.whitecastle.com/value-offers )

OK who's hungry now? :p

Got any other deals that we didn't get on our list?