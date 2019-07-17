LIST: National Hot Dog Day Deals
Find out where to get deals and freebies on National Hot Dog Day!
Today is basically homecoming for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile because it's National Hot Dog Day!
Nothing says summer (and America) like a hot dog (with mustard, of course, if you're in Chicago and know what's good for you), so we're sharing a list of places that will hook you up and make all your hot dog dreams a reality...at least for today!
2019 Deals for National Hot Dog Day:
Oscar Mayer: I mentioned them already so let's start there!
You can find Oscar Mayer hot dogs at almost any grocer across the United States and of course, everyone loses their mind when they see the iconic Wienermobile!
But did you know you could get married by it?
Now here’s a couple that’s as perfect together as ketchup and mustard. Emma met Erik on the road when she was a Hotdogger. ❤️❤️ They couldn’t have picked a better venue to get linked!
Dead!
Look for the Weinermobile out today celebrating, ( Weinermobile Tour Locations ) and Oscar Mayer just announced a special hot dog-portunity for us Chicagoans!
In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Oscar Mayer will open the Wienermobile’s doors in Chicago for the first time ever to give hot dog lovers the chance to book the Wienermobile for an overnight stay on Airbnb.
You can sign-up here ( Weinermobile Air BNB ) beginning Wednesday, July 24th and book a 1-night stay August 1st-3rd for up to 2 people. (Stay there for Lolla?)
If you stay, you HAVE to send me pics!!
7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 today at any 7-Eleven
This #NationalHotDogDay grab your dawgs and a $1 Hot Dog for a hang out that’s totally off the leash.
Coupons.com: Today thru Friday, get free buns with a Coupons.com rebate on the app or website at Target, Walmart, Kroger and more.
Dog Haus: Get a free hot dog today with the Dog Haus app, no purchase necessary. You must download and register the Dog Haus app to claim and there’s a limit of one free Haus Dog with app scan, per person on dine-in orders. Also get free delivery through the Dog Haus app (today only) with any purchase.
#NationalHotDogDay is TOMORROW and we have two exclusive offers to help you celebrate‼️-- Are you ready for a FREE HAUS DOG or FREE DELIVERY via the #DogHaus app⁉️ We are‼️--
Portillo’s: Now thru Sunday, get two Portillo’s hot dogs for $5 online and in-restaurant orders. They're also offering free delivery at all locations on online orders of at least $10.
Dance your buns off and celebrate #NationalHotDogDay the Chicago-style way at Portillo's! ---- As if National Hot Dog Day couldn't get any better, we're offering FREE delivery on online orders placed on portillos.com over $10 from June 15-21 at all locations!
Sonic Drive-In: The Chili Cheese Coney and All-American hot dogs are $1 today when you enter promo code DOGS in the Sonic app. Limit five.
It’s one of our favorite holidays! --#NationalHotDogDay is here and we’re serving up $1 Hot Dogs ALL DAY July 17! --------Text DOG to 876642 to snag this offer. Text Program: Not all carriers covered. Message & data rates apply. Consent not required/condition for purchase. You may receive up to 10 autodialed messages/month about exciting offers and other promotional information. Text HELP for help. Text STOP to stop (conf. text will be sent) or email support@mobivity.com. Tax not included. Must mention and redeem text offer at time of order/purchase or use code DOGS in the app. Excludes delivery. Valid July 17, 2019 at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins while supplies last. TM & ©2019 America's Drive-In Brand Properties LLC.
Got any you want to add? Let us know! And happy National Hot Dog day!!