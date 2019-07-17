LIST: National Hot Dog Day Deals

Today is basically homecoming for the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile because it's National Hot Dog Day!

Nothing says summer (and America) like a hot dog (with mustard, of course, if you're in Chicago and know what's good for you), so we're sharing a list of places that will hook you up and make all your hot dog dreams a reality...at least for today!

2019 Deals for National Hot Dog Day:

Oscar Mayer: I mentioned them already so let's start there!

You can find Oscar Mayer hot dogs at almost any grocer across the United States and of course, everyone loses their mind when they see the iconic Wienermobile!

But did you know you could get married by it?

Dead!

Look for the Weinermobile out today celebrating, ( Weinermobile Tour Locations ) and Oscar Mayer just announced a special hot dog-portunity for us Chicagoans!

In honor of National Hot Dog Day, Oscar Mayer will open the Wienermobile’s doors in Chicago for the first time ever to give hot dog lovers the chance to book the Wienermobile for an overnight stay on Airbnb.

Alyssa Ahern for Oscar Mayer

You can sign-up here ( Weinermobile Air BNB ) beginning Wednesday, July 24th and book a 1-night stay August 1st-3rd for up to 2 people. (Stay there for Lolla?)

If you stay, you HAVE to send me pics!!

7-Eleven: Big Bite hot dogs are $1 today at any 7-Eleven

Coupons.com: Today thru Friday, get free buns with a Coupons.com rebate on the app or website at Target, Walmart, Kroger and more.

iStock / Getty Images Plus

Dog Haus: Get a free hot dog today with the Dog Haus app, no purchase necessary. You must download and register the Dog Haus app to claim and there’s a limit of one free Haus Dog with app scan, per person on dine-in orders. Also get free delivery through the Dog Haus app (today only) with any purchase.

Portillo’s: Now thru Sunday, get two Portillo’s hot dogs for $5 online and in-restaurant orders. They're also offering free delivery at all locations on online orders of at least $10.

Sonic Drive-In: The Chili Cheese Coney and All-American hot dogs are $1 today when you enter promo code DOGS in the Sonic app. Limit five.

Got any you want to add? Let us know! And happy National Hot Dog day!!