LIST: National Taco Day Hook-up
Find out where to get free tacos and the best deals!
What a delicious way to start your Friday: NATIONAL TACO DAY!!!
Check out the list below to find out where the best deals, freebies and more are!
National Taco Day 2019 List:
Taco Bell
Taco Bell is selling a National Taco Day gift set, which is a digital gift card good for two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, for a total of $5 plus $.50 for tax. If you bought these four tacos at Taco Bell normally, they’d cost over $6 plus tax. So you’re saving over $1 with the National Taco Day deal.
Tomorrow is National Taco Day! Celebrate by gifting that special someone with the $5 #NationalTacoDay Gift Set.— Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 3, 2019
Del Taco
Del Taco has two National Taco Day deals: You can get a free taco on Friday with any purchase using the Del Taco app, and you can get a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco — also only with any purchase made via the Del Taco app.
On the Border
On the Border has an endless tacos deal for $8.99 or $9.99, depending on the
#NationalTacoDay is October 4th and we’re celebrating with Endless Tacos for just $8.99! Get ready to dig into enjoy endless choices and endless flavors. pic.twitter.com/bi2oUyxRNg— On The Border (@ontheborder) October 3, 2019
Taco John’s
Download the Taco John’s app and you’ll receive a digital coupon good for a free crispy beef taco
Del Taco
Del Taco has two dealswith any purchase through the app (valid with a coupon only); or, have your pick of a Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco free (also through the app)
Jack in the Box
Join Jack in the Box’s e-club, and you’ll receive two tacos for free with any purchase.
Long John Silver’s
Get a free taco of your choice—grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, wild Alaska pollock—with any purchase at Long John Silver’s.
Chipotle: Though there's not a specific Taco Day deal, sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards, and after you make your first $5 purchase, get a free chips and guac reward.
El Pollo Loco: This isn't your typical Taco Day deal, but the chain has a companywide “Buy One, Feed Many” promotion Friday. For every Taco al Carbon sold, they'll donate a taco to the homeless.
Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members get double points Friday. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.qdoba.com/rewards.
What are some other places we missed? Where will you be headed?