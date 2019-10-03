LIST: National Taco Day Hook-up

What a delicious way to start your Friday: NATIONAL TACO DAY!!!

Check out the list below to find out where the best deals, freebies and more are!

National Taco Day 2019 List:

Taco Bell

Taco Bell is selling a National Taco Day gift set, which is a digital gift card good for two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, for a total of $5 plus $.50 for tax. If you bought these four tacos at Taco Bell normally, they’d cost over $6 plus tax. So you’re saving over $1 with the National Taco Day deal.

Del Taco

Del Taco has two National Taco Day deals: You can get a free taco on Friday with any purchase using the Del Taco app, and you can get a free Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco — also only with any purchase made via the Del Taco app.

On the Border

On the Border has an endless tacos deal for $8.99 or $9.99, depending on the

Taco John’s

Download the Taco John’s app and you’ll receive a digital coupon good for a free crispy beef taco

Jack in the Box

Join Jack in the Box’s e-club, and you’ll receive two tacos for free with any purchase.

Long John Silver’s

Get a free taco of your choice—grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, wild Alaska pollock—with any purchase at Long John Silver’s.

Chipotle: Though there's not a specific Taco Day deal, sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards, and after you make your first $5 purchase, get a free chips and guac reward.

El Pollo Loco: This isn't your typical Taco Day deal, but the chain has a companywide “Buy One, Feed Many” promotion Friday. For every Taco al Carbon sold, they'll donate a taco to the homeless.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Rewards members get double points Friday. Sign up for the free loyalty program at www.qdoba.com/rewards.

What are some other places we missed? Where will you be headed?