LIST: Pi Day Deals 2020 in Chicago

With everything happening -today's date and sweet deals sounds like just what Chicago needs...PIE!!

Today is know as Pi Day (The date is 3.14 = Pi) so lots of locals places are giving you the hook-up with all things pie! Pizza (pie), fruit pies and yes even pot pies!

Avoid the crazy stores and treat yo self (and wash your hands of course!)

2020 Pi Day Deals

Cici’s Pizza Buffet

Cici’s Pizza Buffet always has great deals - but today it's extra! They're celebrating Pi Day with their adult buffet for $3.14 with purchase of a beverage and another adult buffet.

Papa John’s

Buy one large pizza at regular price and get one for just $3.14.

Giordano's

Get $3.14 off a large pizza today with coupon code PIDAY. Valid for both online orders for delivery & carry-out.

Fresh Market

Get $3.14 off apple and cherry pies along with chicken pot pies from the deli Saturday.

White Castle

With a Pi Day coupon that will be posted on the chain's social media accounts, get a free Dessert on a Stick with any purchase Saturday.



Nick's Pizza and Pub

Get one 9" pizza with one topping for $3.14

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza was set to have a big Pi Day event - but because of the cooties that shall not be mentioned it has been postponed. Instead, you can get $3.14 redeemable from Monday, March 15, 2020 - Dec. 31, 2020.

Chiya Chai

Head to Logan Square for Chiya Chai's $3.14 savory pies while supplies last. The Pi Day menu includes:Masala Chicken Pie with local free-range chicken, signature masala curry with cream, yogurt, spices, peas and carrots; Curried Kale and Potato Pie with curried kale, red onions, cumin seeds, spices, potatoes, carrots and peas; and Spicy Minced Pork Pie with minced Iowa pork, crushed pepper, hot chili, red and green peppers, garlic and spices.

Saba Italian Bar + Kitchen

Get $10 pizzas from 10am to 3:14pm! Pizzas on special will include the Cheese Pizza with tomato sauce, fontina, parmesan and mozzarella; Margherita with spicy pomodoro, basil and mozzarella; Carne with spicy pomodoro, sausage, pepperoni and green onions; and Mushroom with cremini mushrooms, fonduta, fontina cheese, chives and truffle oil.

Avli Taverna

Get $3.14 Mini Spanakopitas made with spinach, feta and filo available during brunch service from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Centre Street Kitchen

Head over to Centre Street for a 3.14159 numerically-themed menu, including three small plates, one salad, four wines in a flight and one entrée, all for $59. The special will be available today only from 4 p.m. to midnight. *Reservations recommended

Reviver

Located in the Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile, will celebrate Pi Day with individual pies for $3.14. Pie include: Fresh Strawberry Mint, Key Lime Custard and Snickers. :p

Boston Market

Today only get a free Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie with purchase of another Pot Pie and beverage in-store with coupon here: BostonMarket.com.

Lou Malnati’s Pizza

Get a Chocolate Chip Cookie Pizza for j $3.14 when you dine-in today/Pi Day 2020.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza and DoorDash will celebrate π with a free “infinite” topping pizza when you spend $3.14 with code “MODPIDAY.”

7-Eleven

Head to 7-Eleven or use the 7NOW app for $3.14 whole pizzas delivered to your door. If you’re in-store scan your 7Rewards app to get a hot and ready slice for only 50 cents.

Marco’s Pizza

Buy any large pizza at menu price and get one (equal or lesser value) for only $3.14 with code “PIDAY2020.”

DiGiorno’s

On Pi Day, follow @DiGiorno on Twitter, and reply to their Pi Day tweet on sharing what makes your favorite pizza with the hashtag “#sweepstakes.” Adding “#NationalPiDay” may even get you some extra pi(e) points to potentially win a coupon for a free DiGiorno’s pizza. Limit one entry per person.

Postmates and California Pizza Kitchen

Postmates and California Pizza Kitchen are partnering for Pi Day: You’ll get $10 off when you spend $30 on CPK purchases through Postmates on March 15 using the code “CPKDAY.”

The Albert

The Albert, inside Hotel EMC2 in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood, will be offering gourmet slices for just $3.14. Pie choices include: Apple, Mint Chocolate Oreo, Coconut Cream and Peanut Butter.

YUM!!! Any places we forgot?

Where will you be enjoying Pi Day??