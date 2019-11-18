LIST: Places to go Ice Skating in Chicago

With the fam, a group of friends or on a date - there's is nothing more fun than going ice skating in the Chi! Check out the places to go below!

Places to Ice Skate 2019-2020 Season

- McCormick Tribune Ice Rink (November 15, 2019—March 8, 2020): This is their 18th season of skating and it's FREE! *Skate rental is not.

- The Rink at Gallagher Way : Located in Wrigleyville, this 8,000 square foot ice rink is open to skaters of all ages, every day of the week. Skate range from $6-$12. Plus, they have tons of events happening throughout the month of December and lots of them are free!

- Maggie Daley Park : Best place for pics for your socials since the city’s skyline is the backdrop! We can actually see this rink from our studio windows and it's ALWAYS poppin...and it's free! *Skate rental is not

- Navy Pier's Xfinity Ice Skating Rink (December 6th, 2019 - January 12th, 2020): Free to get in. Bring your own skates or rent them for $10-$14

- Midway Plaisance Park : Specialty sleds are available that allow people of all abilities to skate together. No entry fee.

- Wentworth Ice Rink: This rink is new and fun for the whole fam! No worries if you're not an experienced skater - there are different levels! And no entry fee.

- Brookfield Zoo Rink : This is pretty cool! The Chicago Wolves skating rink is not made of ice, but of a synthetic material known as Glice – so no water or electricity is required for this to run. Entry price is $7 per person.

These all sound so fun!! Make it a tour over the holidays? Which is your fave?