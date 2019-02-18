LIST: President's Day Deals

Presidents's Day - the banks are closed, there's no mail. So what's in it for you? (Besides a potential day off?) How about FREE food/awesome deals for the holiday?

Even if you're not off.. you can still take advantage!

Check them out here:

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is offering half-priced boneless wings all day for #PresidentsDay only at participating locations.

Dairy Queen: With the DQ app, there are a ton of “buy one get one” deals for you guessed it - President's Day only. PS- That includes blizzards! :p

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina: Starting today (until February 24th), get unlimited Chicken Tinga or Seasoned Ground Beef tacos for $8.99 all day!

Burger King: Super hungry? Head to BK to get a 10-piece chicken nugget deal for only $1.

Wendy’s: Today and tomorrow (President's Day hangover?) with the Wendy’s app you can get a coupon that has deals like a free Baconator fries with any purchase, a free order of fries and a drink with the purchase of a premium cheeseburger. and more!

Alright, I'm officially hungry. Where we goin first?