LIST: Summer Events Canceled in Chicago 2020

While the city of Chicago is going into Phase 3 of the pandemic reopen plan, precaution is still being taken to stop the spread of COVID-19.

That being said, it's been announced that all large summer events in the city have been canceled thru September 7th (Labor Day) for that reason.

While some of these iconic summertime Chi events were hoping just to "postpone" or "reschedule," the following have been officially canceled as of yesterday:

2020 Canceled Summer Chicago Events:

-Chicago House Music Conference and Festival

-Chicago Gospel Music Festival

Chicago Blues Festival

Chicago SummerDance

Taste of Chicago

Chicago Air and Water Show

Chicago Jazz Festival

Added to that list are most of the summer programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, Chicago Cultural Center and in Millennium Park. Other fests, parades, concerts and athletic events/games have also been canceled thru that time.



Some positives (aside from greenlighting on outdoor dining, salons/barbers/nail salons reopening and gatherings of 10 or less) are that Chicago City Markets will reopen in June and July to increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food. Maxwell Street Market will also return in July on select dates.

Millennium Park, the Cultural Center, the Clarke House Museum, Expo 72 and the City Gallery (in Water Tower) will remain closed to the public for now, but expect it to reopen wtih limited capacity as Phase 3 continues.

Keep in mind all of the events/places that will be reopening will be following strict social distancing guidelines (masks, 6 feet apart, etc)

More positives to look forward to - many summer events and fun that were held outside are working hard to re-imagine how to still make things happen virturally. The city says we can expect 150 "new" summer events including at-home dance parties, drive-in movies, virtual concerts, farmers markets and more community meals for frontline workers.

While it's disappointing to know so many things we look forward to all year aren't happening, it's clear that for our safety we are all working toward a new normal and in this together.

We can still have fun! Just a little different than we thought.

Stay safe Chicago! And let's do our best to still make this a great summer!

For more information on events in the city of Chicago and that latest on COVID-19 click here: City of Chicago/Coronavirus