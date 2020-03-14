LIST: Virtual Museums to Visit

No work? No school? Seems like everything is closed due to the Coronavirus threat. So what IS there to do? Go to the museum!

True, most museums are closed...but there's still a way!

VIRTUAL MUSEUMS!

Who knew right?!

Google Arts & Culture have teamed up with over 500 museums and galleries around the world to bring anyone and everyone virtual tours and online exhibits of some of the most famous museums around the world!

Take a look at some of their top tours below!

12 Virtual Museums To See

1) British Museum, London

This museum in the center of London is something you can now see from your couch! Check out the Great Court and discover the ancient Rosetta Stone and Egyptian mummies. You can also find hundreds of artifacts.

2) Guggenheim Museum, New York

Google’s Street View feature lets visitors tour the Guggenheim’s famous spiral staircase and works of art from the Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary eras.

3) National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

This museum actually has 2 things to check-out! The first is an exhibit of American fashion from 1740 to 1895, including lothes from the colonial and Revolutionary eras. The second is a collection of works from Dutch Baroque painter Johannes Vermeer.

4) Musée d’Orsay, Paris

You can virtually walk through this popular gallery that houses dozens of famous works from French artists who worked and lived between 1848 and 1914. Get a peek at artworks from Monet, Cézanne, and Gauguin, among others.

5) National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Seoul

This tour takes you to all six floors of Contemporary art from Korea and all over the globe.

6) Pergamon Museum, Berlin

As one of Germany’s largest museums, Pergamon has a lot to offer – including being the home to plenty of ancient artifacts including the Ishtar Gate of Babylon and, the Pergamon Altar.

7) Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Explore the masterworks from the Dutch Golden Age, including works from Vermeer and Rembrandt. This tour will make you feel like you're actually walking the halls!

8) Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Anyone who is a fan of Van Gosh can see his works up close with this tour. It's the largest collection of artworks by Vincent van Gogh, including over 200 paintings, 500 drawings, and over 750 personal letters.

9) The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

European artworks from as far back as the 8th Century can be found in this California art museum. "Inside," check out a huge collection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, manuscripts, and photographs.

10) Uffizi Gallery, Florence

This less well-known gallery houses the art collection of one of Florence, Italy’s most famous families, the de'Medicis. The building was designed by Giorgio Vasari in 1560 specifically for Cosimo I de'Medici, but anyone can wander its halls from anywhere in the world.

11) MASP, São Paulo

The Museu de Arte de São Paulo is a non-profit and Brazil’s first modern museum. Artworks placed on clear perspex frames make it seem like the artwork is hovering in midair.

12) National Museum of Anthropology, Mexico City

Built in 1964, this museum is dedicated to the archaeology and history of Mexico’s pre-Hispanic heritage. There are 23 exhibit rooms filled with ancient artifacts, including some from the Mayan civilization.

See anything you like? Just because those are the 12 that are most visited virutally doesn't mean there's something for you...but that's ok! There are over 500 places to visit so there's bound to be something you like! Check out the full list of virtual museums/galleries here: Google Virtual Museums