LIST: Where To Watch Fireworks For The 4th!

While the 4th of July is usually firework displays in every town, BBQ's like mad and the beaches over-flowing with fun...COVID has led us to a modified version of "summer".

Phase 4 is allowing us to get together safely in groups of 50 or less, and some counties are even doing firework shows too!

It may not be what we are use to, but fun is still being had as we find our new normal!

Check out the list of places having fireworks for the 4th below and let us know if there are any we can add to the list!

Have a social-distancing-safe and happy 4th! :p

2020 LIST OF FIREWORK DISPLAYS



COOK COUNTY



Drive-up Fireworks in Bridgeview

9:15 p.m., July 3

Seatgeek Stadium (7000 S. Harlem Avenue, Bridgeview,IL)

This is a free event and the lot opens at 7:30 p.m.



Schaumburg Boomers fireworks

9:30 p.m. July 2, 3 and 4

1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, IL

Tickets required for drive-in or indoor viewing





Evanston Fourth of July Association has decided to replace its traditional 4th of July activities with an alternative VIRTUAL CELEBRATION.

11AM Show: Go Behind the Scenes of the 4th Celebration & Parade

2PM VIRTUAL Parade: Live Stream/Radio Broadcast - Tune in on Facebook & Youtube Live

8PM Show: Virtual Band Concert & Fireworks Show



Orland Park Independence Day

9:30 p.m., July 4

Where: Centennial Park (15600 West Avenue, Orland Park, IL)

Only vehicles with Orland Park vehicle stickers will be allowed into the park's parking lots

Live music at 7:15 pm at Centennial Park.

Those attending should maintain groups of less than 10 with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups.

The display will incorporate higher altitude fireworks and remove low-level fireworks so that residents can enjoy the fireworks at home.

The fireworks display and synced music will live streamed via the Village's YouTube channel.





DUPAGE COUNTY



Naperville fireworks

9:30 p.m., July 4

Where: Frontier Sports Complex (3380 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville, IL)

Those attending can watch from a field in the park or from their vehicles in parking spaces in the complex. Additional parking will be available at Neuqua Valley High School





WILL COUNTY



74th Annual July 4th Celebration

Dusk

Where: ATI Field at Memorial Stadium (3000 W Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL)

Spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium to watch this summer's 4th of July show.



Oswego Independence Day

9 p.m.

Where: Prairie Point Park (4120 Plainfield Rd, Oswego, IL)



Romeoville Independence Day

9:30 p.m., July 3

Where: Volunteer Park (1100 Murphy Drive), Lukancic Middle School (725 Normantown Road) , Discovery Park (300 S. Highpoint Drive)

Residents encouraged to view fireworks from home; attendance at sites will be restricted





KANE COUNTY



Batavia VFW 4th Parade

VFW hosting parade on property to give kids a chance to participate

10:30 a.m., July 4

Where: 645 S. River Street, Batavia, IL

After the parade, there will be hot dogs, chips and soda free for kids 8 years old and younger. $5 a plate for everyone older than 8. There will also be fire trucks in the main lot that kids can tour.





LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS



Virtual Waukegan American Independence Parade: Shoebox Edition

1 p.m. July 4

The 2020 Waukegan American Independence Parade will go on virtually featuring decorated shoeboxes (or any boxes) by local families, businesses, and organizations.

Visit their Facebook page for more information



4th of July Fireworks at Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove

6 to 10 p.m., July 4

Where: 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove, IL

Hosted in partnership with Richmond-Spring Grove Area Rotary Club. The farm opens for parking at 6 p.m. There is parking for thousands of cars.

The cost is $20 per car, and phase 4 social distancing will be in place. People will be encouraged to stay in their cars or set up chairs in front of their cars. There will be food trucks there, and golf carts will drive through the parking areas selling beer, kettle corn and donuts.





LAKE COUNTY, INDIANA



East Chicago Fireworks

9:30 p.m., July 3

Kosciuszko Park Ball Park area.

Central High School

EC Fire Deptartment (3350 Michigan Avenue)

Block Jr. High School

West Calumet Complex

Do not go to the locations, watch from home



Hammond 4th celebration

9:30 p.m., July 4

Clark MS/HS

Morton HS

Eggers MS

Gavit MS/HS

Residents should not go to locations but watch from home





PORTER COUNTY



Valparaiso Fireworks

Gates open at 7:30 p.m., July 4

Where: Urschel Field

Tickets are required and are limited to city residents

Fireworks will also be livestreamed. Find the link on the Valpo Facebook page.





KENDALL COUNTY



Yorkville 4th of July Celebration

Dusk

Where: corner of Rt 47 and Countryside Parkway, Yorkville, IL)

Where are you going to see fireworks??