LISTEN: Ariana Grande's New Song "Thank U, Next"

Def write a song about your exes...if you're going to take a page out of Ariana Grande's book...by saying THANK YOU!

As rumored, Ariana Grande dropped a song late last night mentioned both Mac Miller and Pete Davidson!

Now don't get it twisted - no shade what so ever! Just genuine love and gratefulness for being in her life!

Listen to, "Thank You, Next" below:

If you can't say something nice then don't say it at all right? Werk Ari!

no drags.... no shade..... jus love, gratitude, acceptance, honesty, forgiveness ... and growth -- — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 3, 2018

Now, it was also rumored that Pete Davidson was going to talk about their former relationship on SNL, but scratched the idea...and then changed his mind (possibly because of new of the song before the live show?):

Now, he was tasteful and short...but still smh. Your past relationship has zero to do with Saturday Night Live...I think you just put the final nail in the coffin friend. Perhaps you should listen to the words in Ari's new song. That's song #2 with your name in it - quite a parting gift! :p