Find Out How CTA is Keeping Us Safe During the Pandemic

For many of us, the CTA is how we get around the city, get to work, meet up with friends - or is our only form of transportation.

As we look to find our new normal during the pandemic (along with everything and everyone else) we wanted to check-in with CTA to see how they are adapting and find out about any changes.

Brian Steele, the VP of Communications for CTA, joined Chicago Connection to answer all our questions and more!

Check it out:

For more info about all things CTA click here: Chicago Transit Authority

Chicago Connection is a 1-hour community service show that airs every Sunday morning on B96, 1043 JAMS and US99. It's hosted by Rebecca Ortiz and produced by Gil Sanchez. If you have an event coming up that you'd like featured on the show or are part of a great organization you'd like to spread the word about please e-mail: ROrtiz@B96.com .