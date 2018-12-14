LISTEN : Elton John covers Khalids, "Young, Dumb and Broke"
I actually thought it was a parody! My bad! Listen here!
Khalid has had an amazing year, and for the cherry on top? A music legend covered one of his songs!
Elton John covered Khalids, "Young, Dumb and Broke" as part of Spotify's singles series, and it's def a sound! Ha ha
OK, first, here's Khalid:
Now, here's the cover by Elton:
Whether it's your jam or not, being covered - or even acknowleged by Sir Elton himself is major.
So how did he know of the song?
Elton says:
“I discovered Khalid’s music a few years ago and have been a fan ever since. We finally met when I played his home town of El Paso last year. It’s a thrill to be a small part of any new artists’ journey, and it’s been wonderful to see his star continue to rise and rise. ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ is a fabulous song, one of my favorites, and I’m really pleased that he liked my cover enough to contribute vocals.”
Pretty freakin awesome!