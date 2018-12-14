LISTEN : Elton John covers Khalids, "Young, Dumb and Broke"

I actually thought it was a parody! My bad! Listen here!

December 14, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Khalid at FOX's "Teen Choice 2018" at The Forum on August 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Khalid has had an amazing year, and for the cherry on top? A music legend covered one of his songs!

Elton John covered Khalids, "Young, Dumb and Broke" as part of Spotify's singles series, and it's def a sound! Ha ha

OK, first, here's Khalid:

Now, here's the cover by Elton:

Whether it's your jam or not, being covered - or even acknowleged by Sir Elton himself is major.

So how did he know of the song?

Elton says:

“I discovered Khalid’s music a few years ago and have been a fan ever since. We finally met when I played his home town of El Paso last year. It’s a thrill to be a small part of any new artists’ journey, and it’s been wonderful to see his star continue to rise and rise. ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ is a fabulous song, one of my favorites, and I’m really pleased that he liked my cover enough to contribute vocals.”

Pretty freakin awesome!

 

