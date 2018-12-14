LISTEN : Elton John covers Khalids, "Young, Dumb and Broke"

Khalid has had an amazing year, and for the cherry on top? A music legend covered one of his songs!

Elton John covered Khalids, "Young, Dumb and Broke" as part of Spotify's singles series, and it's def a sound! Ha ha

OK, first, here's Khalid:

Video of Khalid - Young Dumb &amp; Broke (Official Video)

Now, here's the cover by Elton:

Video of Elton John Covers Khalid&#039;s &quot;Young Dumb &amp; Broke&quot; For Spotify Singles (Audio | 2018)

Whether it's your jam or not, being covered - or even acknowleged by Sir Elton himself is major.

So how did he know of the song?

Elton says:

“I discovered Khalid’s music a few years ago and have been a fan ever since. We finally met when I played his home town of El Paso last year. It’s a thrill to be a small part of any new artists’ journey, and it’s been wonderful to see his star continue to rise and rise. ‘Young Dumb & Broke’ is a fabulous song, one of my favorites, and I’m really pleased that he liked my cover enough to contribute vocals.”

Pretty freakin awesome!