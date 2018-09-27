LISTEN: New Music from Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes and Zedd

The Mendes Army stayed up late last night to wait for the release of the remix of "Lost in Japan" by Jinglebash artist Shawn Mendes and Zedd!

Check out it out:

Video of Shawn Mendes &amp; Zedd - Lost In Japan (Remix) (Lyric Video)

We've been playing it since it dropped last night so be sure to listen to B96 to hear it! (You can also hear us from any smartphone with the free Radio.com app)

PLUS, if you haven't already, don't forget to grab your tickets to the 2018 Pepsi Jinglebash where Shawn will be performing along with Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Why Don't We, Lauv and Mike Posner! Get ticket/show info here: Pepsi Jinglebash