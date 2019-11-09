LISTEN: November is Movember! Staches for a good cause!

The month of November is also MOVEMBER!

To-date they've raisied over $5 million dollars for men's health issues - and whether you can grow a stache or not, everyone can be a part of the fun!

I talked with Movember's Corporate Development Manager Rich Loesing for Chicago Connection, and here's what he had to say:

For more information about Movember and how you can still start your group or get going solo, click here: Movember