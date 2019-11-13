LISTEN: Taylor Swift and Shawn Mendes "Lover" Remix
Taylor and Shawn gave us a surprise remix this morning! Hear it here!
November 13, 2019
It's the remix we never knew we always wanted!
Earlier this morning Taylor Swift dropping THIS on us:
Well guys it finally happened: WE DID A COLLABORASHAWN. Sending out a whole entire THANKS BUDDY to @shawnmendes rn - I’m so stoked that our remix of Lover is out NOW! Link in bio --
YES!!
Check out the remix for "Lover" with Shawn Mendes below...and listen for it all day on B96!