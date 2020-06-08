Lockdown Saved 60 Million from Coronavirus!

The COVID-19 pandemic shutdown resulted in job loss, business' temporarily closing, travel bans, and of course a 'whole new normal' where we were all working from home and going to school at-home.

So what was it all for?

A new study from Berkeley says that the shutdown orders prevented about 60 million coronavirus infections in the United States alone!

Solomon Hsiang, the Director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California at Berkeley said:

“Without these policies employed, we would have lived through a very different April and May. The disease was spreading at a really extraordinary rate that is rare even among very infectious diseases [The shutdown] saved more lives in a shorter period of time than ever before.

The scientists involved in the study also believe that if we abandon all precautions set in-place (social distancing, masks, etc) that it's very possible a seconds wave of Coronavirus could happen.

That last sentence is probably the most important sentence ever as Chicago goes into Phase 3 of opening things back-up!

I know we are all anxious to go "back to normal" but it's so important to remain safe so we can keep moving forward as we wait for a vaccine.

Do you think the shutdowns were the best prevention from Coronavirus?

