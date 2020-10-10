Logic Spends $226K on a Rare Pokemon Card

My first respose when I read that was - people still play Pokemon?! :p

The answer is a big fat yes, and they are dropping big dollars on it!

According to TMZ, Logic spent $226,000 on a rare first edition card (Charizard)!

This is a record for Nintendo collectibles (the amount spent)

A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions.



Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k.



As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card. pic.twitter.com/2mwkoopTvL — Cardhops (@Cardhops) October 10, 2020

As someone who is not a collector of anything (dust bunnies under my couch maybe) this blows my mind! That's the price of a house!

I am a little confused though. Logic did post about spending a lot of money on a rare box of cards on his socials:

If you notice on the post he says he spent $23,000 (not $226K)- which is still a crap ton of money - and he does show the Charizard.

Either way, Logic spent a LOT of money on Pokemon cards!

Would you spend that much on a collector's item?