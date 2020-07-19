Logic's New Album Will Mark His Retirement!
Find out why Logic is saying goodbye to music!
This is bittersweet news for sure!
Logic's new album, "No Pressure," coming out this Friday (July 24th, 2020) will be his last!
He announced the news late last week that he would be leaving music to focus on being a dad to his son LB (little Bobby).
Check out his post explaining:
Privacy with family is something that is very important to me me. However my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first. I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world and it’s a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill. I know the news of retirement may be bittersweet when understanding the motives behind it. But worry not dear listener. I will still be here for you. This will now if anything only allow me to focus more on not only my family. But YOU! My family reading this. Without the stress of this industry we can communicate more. Interact more, and I’m so excited for that. I love you and thank you so so much for being here with me all these years. Now let’s all kick back, love life and enjoy each day having fun... No Pressure RattPack for infinity! And all always... Peace, Love and Positivity! Obediently Yours, Bobby
Anybody else nervous as hell for Logic seeing that pic of LB with no diaper? LOL
I personally don't think this will be the end but def a pause to enjoy all the great things in his personal life.
Congrats on all your success Logic! Wishing you all the happiness in the world and can't wait to hear, "No Pressure"!