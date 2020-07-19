Logic's New Album Will Mark His Retirement!

This is bittersweet news for sure!

Logic's new album, "No Pressure," coming out this Friday (July 24th, 2020) will be his last!

He announced the news late last week that he would be leaving music to focus on being a dad to his son LB (little Bobby).

Check out his post explaining:

Anybody else nervous as hell for Logic seeing that pic of LB with no diaper? LOL

I personally don't think this will be the end but def a pause to enjoy all the great things in his personal life.

Congrats on all your success Logic! Wishing you all the happiness in the world and can't wait to hear, "No Pressure"!