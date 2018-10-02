Mac Miller Tribute Show Planned

A concert Mac Miller's honor will take place in Los Angeles at the end of the month with artists like Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, John Mayer and more!

The announcement was made just a few mins ago:

The show will also be the official launch of "Mac Miller's Circle Fund," which is where all the money will go to.

What they say about the MMCF:

In honor of Malcolm's commitment to the arts, the MMCF will provide programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building.

Ticket for the show go on-sale this Friday, October 5th thru ticketmaster.com . The line-up is: Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, and Vince Staples.

About the event, Mac's Mom Karen says:

The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," said Karen Meyers. "His Father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision. He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the MMCF will continue to do just that.

For more information about the MMCF and how you can show your support - even if you can't make it to the show - click here: MMCF