Madonna is going on tour! Tickets are going fast! See everything you need to know below for her 'Madame X' tour!

Video of Madonna - A Madame X Tour Announcement

So a theatre tour it is....and hey don't we have one of those here in Chicago? :p

Yes, Madge is doing 3 cities (and potentially adding more including across the pond because of the giant demand) this fall and the tour is named after her upcoming album.

MADAME X TOUR DATES:

Sept. 12 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 14 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 15 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 17 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 1 -- New York, NY @ BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 15 -- Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16 -- Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 -- Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21 -- Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

Nov. 12 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 13 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 14 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 16 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 17 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern​

Nov. 21 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 23 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 24 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Nov. 25 -- Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern​

Want tickets? It sounds like a process. This is what Billboard says:

Ticket requests for the new dates will be accepted through Friday, May 10 at 11:59 p.m. ET at madonna.livenation.com. Fans will be able to select city and show preference plus their preferred price points prior to completing their request. Credit cards will only be charged if the ticket request is fulfilled. All tickets will be confirmed by Sunday, May 19. Confirmed ticket requests include one CD of Madonna’s upcoming Madame X album (due out June 14).

Are you going?