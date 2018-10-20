Making Strides Breast Cancer Walk Chicago with B96!

Over 330,000 women are estimated to battle breast cancer this year, and with October being breast cancer awareness month - B96 wanted to help!

The Making Stride Against Breast Cancer Walk at Soldier Field is an annual walk that raises money to support the American Cancer Society and the programs locally that provide free cancer screenings, provide assitance to those suffering who need help (getting treatment, medicine,etc) and also funds for research to look for a cure...so how could we not help!?

Our team included: B96's Promotions Manager Callie, Nina from Drex and Nina, myself, and from our sister station (1043 JAMS) Jen BT from the Ed Lover Morning Show, Sonic from afternoons and Ang who also works with the morning show!

Our team was the "Rack Pack":

Check out some of our pics:

Walking 3 miles today with others who want the same goal was inspiring and gave hope that together we can make a difference.

While breast cancer awareness month is only in October - this fight against breast cancer happens 365.

It's never too late to donate, help and find out more.

Thank you to everyone who donated to the Rack Pack and hung out with us today!

For more information on our team and Making Strides click here: Making Strides 2018