Mariah Carey to receive 2019 BBMA Icon Award
MC to perform and get the icon award at this year's Billboards Music Awards!
April 11, 2019
Lambs did you save the date yet? Your girl is headed to the Billboard Music Awards for a huge honor and more!
The BBMAs announced their first list of performers just the other day, and now they've released that Mariah will be joining that group of performers AND recieving their icon award!
-- @MariahCarey is our 2019 #BBMAs Icon Award Recipient. She will also perform LIVE May 1 on NBC. #IconMariah --
Typically, the icon gets an extended performance so expect a mash-up of some of our fave MC songs.
Past BBMA icons include: Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and more.
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be live on NBC on Wednesday, May 1st!