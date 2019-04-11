Mariah Carey to receive 2019 BBMA Icon Award

Lambs did you save the date yet? Your girl is headed to the Billboard Music Awards for a huge honor and more!

The BBMAs announced their first list of performers just the other day, and now they've released that Mariah will be joining that group of performers AND recieving their icon award!

Typically, the icon gets an extended performance so expect a mash-up of some of our fave MC songs.

Past BBMA icons include: Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and more.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will be live on NBC on Wednesday, May 1st!