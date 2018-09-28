Maroon 5 Fan Arrested for Rushing the Stage

We've been seeing a lot of this lately right? It's O.K. to LOVE your favorite artist, but NEVER, EVER rush the stage!

Member what happened with Jay Z and Beyonce?

Well the same thing happened at a Maroon 5 show last night in Toronto when a fan snuck on-stage and set her sights on Adam Levine!

Fan Arrested After Rushing Adam Levine During Maroon 5 Concert https://t.co/GN4es6L3ZP — TMZ (@TMZ) September 28, 2018

Security nabbed her just in time, and Adam did a good job of getting around her and not stopping the show...or song!

The woman's name has not been released. TMZ is reporting that she's 22 and was arrested for public mischief and released without bail.

Glad the Adam and the boys are fine and all the fans (well most of them) got to enjoy the show.

Remember: LOVE your favorite band/artist at a concert from your seat :p