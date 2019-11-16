The Masked Singer Shocker! Did you know who she was?

Are you watching the Masked Singer ? If not you are sooo missing out! This is such an under-rated show and you'd be surprised at how well some of the 'masked people' who aren't professional singers, can really kill it!

This past week's lastest cast-off had me stumped the entire time. Watch the clue package below and then we'll talk guesses!

Video of The Clues: Ladybug | Season 2 Ep. 1 | THE MASKED SINGER

Video of The Clues: Ladybug Pt 4 | The Masked Singer S2 E8

Video of The Clues: Ladybug | Season 2 Ep. 5 | THE MASKED SINGER

Got any quesses yet?

This was her last performance so see if that gives it away to you...

Video of Ladybug Performs &quot;Youngblood&quot; By 5 Seconds Of Summer | Season 2 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER

Know who it is now?

I was positive it was Paris Jackson - although I thought the Jaime Lynn Spears guess was good too.

!!!!!!!SPOILERS BELOW!!!!!!!

If you don't want to know who it is then don't read beyond this point - or watch the reveal below!

Video of The Ladybug Is Revealed | Season 2 Ep. 7 | THE MASKED SINGER

Kelly freakin Osbourne! She was amazing right?

The Masked Singer is on FOX on Wednesday nights at 7pm CST. I talk smack about all the judges guesses but i have zero idea who any of them are! LOL

Watch and then we can guess together.