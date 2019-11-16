The Masked Singer Shocker! Did you know who she was?
Did her 'famous family' clues give it away? SPOILER ALERTS here!
Are you watching the Masked Singer ? If not you are sooo missing out! This is such an under-rated show and you'd be surprised at how well some of the 'masked people' who aren't professional singers, can really kill it!
This past week's lastest cast-off had me stumped the entire time. Watch the clue package below and then we'll talk guesses!
Got any quesses yet?
This was her last performance so see if that gives it away to you...
Know who it is now?
I was positive it was Paris Jackson - although I thought the Jaime Lynn Spears guess was good too.
!!!!!!!SPOILERS BELOW!!!!!!!
If you don't want to know who it is then don't read beyond this point - or watch the reveal below!
Kelly freakin Osbourne! She was amazing right?
The Masked Singer is on FOX on Wednesday nights at 7pm CST. I talk smack about all the judges guesses but i have zero idea who any of them are! LOL
Watch and then we can guess together.