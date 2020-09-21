Matthew Koma Gets Butt Tattoo of His Wife

It's no secret that Matthew Koma loves his wife Hilary (Duff).

So much so that he did this...on-purpose and sober :

This isn't the first time Matthew has gotten ink to celebrate his loves.

He got tatted with his step-son Luca and daughter Banks:

So what was Hilary's reaction?

"Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy "

Now everyone in the family is repped. Wait! Do they have any pets? LOL