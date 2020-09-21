Matthew Koma Gets Butt Tattoo of His Wife

Hilary's reaction is everything!!

September 21, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
Music News

It's no secret that Matthew Koma loves his wife Hilary (Duff). 

So much so that he did this...on-purpose and sober :

Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on

This isn't the first time Matthew has gotten ink to celebrate his loves.

He got tatted with his step-son Luca and daughter Banks:

Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids.

A post shared by Matthew Koma (@matthewkoma) on

So what was Hilary's reaction?

"Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy "

Now everyone in the family is repped. Wait! Do they have any pets? LOL

Tags: 
Lizzie McGuire
Hilary Duff
Matthew Koma
tattoo
butt
name tattooed
wife
kids
socials
Instagram