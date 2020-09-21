Matthew Koma Gets Butt Tattoo of His Wife
Hilary's reaction is everything!!
September 21, 2020
It's no secret that Matthew Koma loves his wife Hilary (Duff).
So much so that he did this...on-purpose and sober :
Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name’s tattooed on your butt cheek. #squats #gainz #laseraway
This isn't the first time Matthew has gotten ink to celebrate his loves.
He got tatted with his step-son Luca and daughter Banks:
Luca (7) and Banks (1) holding hands just after her 1st birthday. Thank you @curtmontgomerytattoos for engraving my kids.
So what was Hilary's reaction?
"Finest tiniest booty around #youstucknowboy "
Now everyone in the family is repped. Wait! Do they have any pets? LOL