McDonald's Shamrock Shake is returning...and she's bringing a new friend!

It's our fave time of year - the return of the Shamrock shake at McDonald's!

McDonald's announced the festive shake will be available starting February 19th and also another delicious treat!

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Shamrock Shake this year, they'll also have the all new Oreo Shamrock McFlurry!

YUM!!

The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry will also be available on 02/19/20!

They describe it as:

"The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry features Oreo cookie pieces blended into Shamrock-flavored soft serve."

Dear Oreo Shamrock McFlurry I'm sooo coming for you!

If you can't make it to McDonald's on 02/19/20 no worries! Both of those Shamrock treats will be available at nationwide locations thru March 24th, 2020!