McDonalds wants you to eat plants?

McDonalds is joining several other fast food restaurants by jumping on the veggie burger train!!

Yes, they are now offering a vegetarian option on the burger menu called, "P.L.T," which stands for plant, lettuce, tomato.

Meet the P.L.T., a delicious, juicy plant-based burger, that will be available for a limited time as a test at selected restaurants in Southwestern Ontario. pic.twitter.com/0oozPRXGcT — McDonald's Canada (@McDonaldsCanada) September 26, 2019

While the P.L.T looks like the real deal it is made (the burger) of Beyond Meat and is currently available in 28 stores in Ontario and if their 3-month trial period is successful it will expand to the 1,400 remaining stores in Ontario and then 14,000 restaurants here in the U.S.

But before you get your vegetarian side too excited just know that this burger will cost about triple the cost of a Big Mac.

So start saving those dollars!

I'm sure the P.L.T will be coming to a drive-thru near you soon!

Are you going to try it?