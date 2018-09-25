Mean Girls Coincidence? Or the Plastics Plan?

This October coincidence with the movie Mean Girls is epic! Find out here!

September 25, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Love the movie Mean Girls? If you do, then you know the significance of October 3rd...which is rapidly approaching!

On 10/03 your socials will be flooded with bagillions of references to that, BUT something so fetch has just been discovered!

THIS YEAR, October 3rd falls on a Wednesday! So you know what that means!

It's like all the planets alligned to bring us Mean Girls fans this gem! LOL

I'm torn, do I wear Pink? Or can I get away with this?

A post shared by Rebecca Ortiz (@radiobecchicago) on

