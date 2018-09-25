Mean Girls Coincidence? Or the Plastics Plan?
Love the movie Mean Girls? If you do, then you know the significance of October 3rd...which is rapidly approaching!
On 10/03 your socials will be flooded with bagillions of references to that, BUT something so fetch has just been discovered!
THIS YEAR, October 3rd falls on a Wednesday! So you know what that means!
It's like all the planets alligned to bring us Mean Girls fans this gem! LOL
I'm torn, do I wear Pink? Or can I get away with this?