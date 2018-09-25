Mean Girls Coincidence? Or the Plastics Plan?

Love the movie Mean Girls? If you do, then you know the significance of October 3rd...which is rapidly approaching!

Video of Mean Girls - It&#039;s October 3rd

On 10/03 your socials will be flooded with bagillions of references to that, BUT something so fetch has just been discovered!

THIS YEAR, October 3rd falls on a Wednesday! So you know what that means!

Video of MEAN GIRLS | On Wednesdays we wear pink! | Film Clip (HD)

It's like all the planets alligned to bring us Mean Girls fans this gem! LOL

I'm torn, do I wear Pink? Or can I get away with this?