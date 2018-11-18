Meet the Biebers? For real this time?

Is it time to pop the champagne yet?

A few month ago Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin were spotted at a courthouse and sources said it was to get married! While the couple denied it and said they were planning on a small ceremony soon and a larger party in the future, based on their recent behavior it seems maybe they did in fact tie the knot!

First clue: Hailey officially changed her insta to her "married" last name!

Click here to see: Hailey NOT Baldwin anymore

So it could be she applied for the change and it went faster than expected?

But here's clue #2: Justin called her 'his wife':

My wife is awesome A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Nov 15, 2018 at 9:43am PST

Sure he could've meant "wifey" - or 'future wife,' but that's not what he said.

Either way, married yet or not, it does appear to be headed that direction and we wish them all the best...or if it happened already CONGRATS BIEBERS!!!