Meet the Jonas'! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are married!
Officially husband and wife last night! Get the wedding details here!
Nick Jonas is officially a married man...and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially the luckiest bride on the planet!
Last night, the 2 married after a week long celebration in India!
The entire wedding party wore Ralph Lauren (no pics yet!) and Nick's groomsman included Priya's brother, and his bros Joe, Kevin and Frankie.
The wedding itself happened at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after being engaged for just 4 months.
Def a whirlwind romance!
Look how happy they look:
One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other’s faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.
Congrats Nick and Priyanka!