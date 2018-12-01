Meet the Jonas'! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are married!

Nick Jonas is officially a married man...and Priyanka Chopra Jonas is officially the luckiest bride on the planet!

Last night, the 2 married after a week long celebration in India!

The entire wedding party wore Ralph Lauren (no pics yet!) and Nick's groomsman included Priya's brother, and his bros Joe, Kevin and Frankie.

The wedding itself happened at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan after being engaged for just 4 months.

Def a whirlwind romance!

Look how happy they look:

Congrats Nick and Priyanka!