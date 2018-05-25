Memorial Day Metra Freebie!

With the long Memorial Day weekend happening so many more people will be on the road traveling! And nobody likes sitting in traffic - especially if we get that 90 degree weather predicted!

Solution?

Take Metra!

Aside from the fact that you won't have to argue about a DD if your BBQ/plans has alcohol (no alcohol on the train!) but kids 11 and under (up to 3 per family) ride for free! Yes FREE!!

AND it starts today, Friday, May 25th - Labor day...so that's all summer long!

Metra says:

“A trip on Metra is a great opportunity to spend time together as a family without having to worry about traffic and parking. Plus, on weekends, Metra’s $10 Weekend Pass gives you another reason to hop aboard the train this summer. And during this coming holiday weekend, the weekend pass will be good on Memorial Day, too.”

Such a deal right?

More trains will be added this afternoon for those trying to get out of town for the holiday. Also, Sunday schedule will running on a "holiday schedule" and not the weekend schedule.

So travel safe and have fun this long Memorial Day weekend!

For a look at the train lines and weekend schedule click here: Metra Memorial Day Schedule