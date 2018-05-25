Memorial Day Metra Freebie!
Traveling for Memorial Day? Metra it up!
With the long Memorial Day weekend happening so many more people will be on the road traveling! And nobody likes sitting in traffic - especially if we get that 90 degree weather predicted!
Solution?
Take Metra!
Aside from the fact that you won't have to argue about a DD if your BBQ/plans has alcohol (no alcohol on the train!) but kids 11 and under (up to 3 per family) ride for free! Yes FREE!!
AND it starts today, Friday, May 25th - Labor day...so that's all summer long!
Metra says:
“A trip on Metra is a great opportunity to spend time together as a family without having to worry about traffic and parking. Plus, on weekends, Metra’s $10 Weekend Pass gives you another reason to hop aboard the train this summer. And during this coming holiday weekend, the weekend pass will be good on Memorial Day, too.”
Such a deal right?
More trains will be added this afternoon for those trying to get out of town for the holiday. Also, Sunday schedule will running on a "holiday schedule" and not the weekend schedule.
So travel safe and have fun this long Memorial Day weekend!
For a look at the train lines and weekend schedule click here: Metra Memorial Day Schedule