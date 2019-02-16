Metra Rewards Riders For Surviving the Polar Vortex

It was the first time ever for a Polar Vortex in Illinois so Metra is doing something to "reward us" for survivng it...they're letting us ride FREE for the first time in history all weekend long!

Yes, you read that right!

With so many things to do in the city and suburbs - and Monday being a holiday - Metra CEO/Executive Director, Jim Derwinski says:

"We survived the polar vortex — now let's have some fun! We're hoping this weekend will convince people who have never ridden Metra or who haven't ridden Metra in a while to become paid customers in the future."

Now on the weekends typically a weekend pass would get riders unlimited rides Saturday and Sunday - but you won't need a ticket at all for anyone! Posse up!

President's Day, you will have to pay, (It's a Monday wah wah) but Metra is offering its "Family Fares" deal. (Up to three children under the age of 12 are free with a paying adult ticket)

So train it up this weekend! Thanks Metra!