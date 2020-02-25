Michael Jordan, Beyonce and more at Kobe Bryant's Memorial

Yesterday was a beautiful and emotional day as friends, teammates and fans gathered in the Staples Center to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

While respect was paid to the others tragically lost in this accident, it was the words about Kobe and Gianna that had everyone in tears.

Michael Jordan:

Video of &quot;When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died.&quot; - Michael Jordan | CBS Sports

Shaq:

Video of Shaquille O&#039;Neal Speaks at A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

There was also music from Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys and Beyonce:

Video of BEYONCÉ pays tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant with a couple of his favorite songs

Video of Christina Aguilera sings Ave Maria at Kobe and Gianna&#039;s memorial

Video of Alicia Keys Performs at A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

Of course, it was the words from Kobe's wife (and Gianna's mom) that really had our heart.

Video of Vanessa Bryant’s inspirational and moving speech at Celebration of Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant | FOX SPORTS

What an incredibly brave women to get up there after all she's been thru.

Sending love and prayers to the entire family and the families of those lost in the plane crash.

One hundred precent of the money raised from the ticket sales will go directly to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to continue Kobe (and Gianna's legacy). To donate or find out more, click here: Mamba Foundation