Michael Jordan, Beyonce and more at Kobe Bryant's Memorial
Watch highlights from Kobe and Gianna's Celebration of life here.
Yesterday was a beautiful and emotional day as friends, teammates and fans gathered in the Staples Center to celebrate the life of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.
While respect was paid to the others tragically lost in this accident, it was the words about Kobe and Gianna that had everyone in tears.
There was also music from Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys and Beyonce:
Of course, it was the words from Kobe's wife (and Gianna's mom) that really had our heart.
What an incredibly brave women to get up there after all she's been thru.
Sending love and prayers to the entire family and the families of those lost in the plane crash.
One hundred precent of the money raised from the ticket sales will go directly to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation to continue Kobe (and Gianna's legacy). To donate or find out more, click here: Mamba Foundation