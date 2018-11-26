Mike Posner Roasted on Thanksgiving Day

November 26, 2018
Rebecca Ortiz
Jinglebash artist Mike Posner has def changed up his look (and sound)...and his hometown of Detroit was NOT ready for it! LOL

Mike performed at the halftime show during the Lions game on Thankgiving Day and they were prob use to this Mike...

Happy happy birthday to @b96chicago artist @mikeposner ! Today he turns the 30! Cheers! ------ #Birthday #b96 #MikePosner #IWhipMyHair

A post shared by Rebecca Ortiz (@radiobecchicago) on

Def different from his new more natural look...

So regardless of how much he (and his band) killed it, alllll the internet was talking about was his looks...

Sure funny...but the best part is, Mike embraced them and rated them on insta!!! This is the best:

A post shared by Mike Posner (@mikeposner) on

That post had me lol'ing!

