Mike Posner Roasted on Thanksgiving Day
MIke's new look got ALL the attention...and he had the BEST reaction!
Jinglebash artist Mike Posner has def changed up his look (and sound)...and his hometown of Detroit was NOT ready for it! LOL
Mike performed at the halftime show during the Lions game on Thankgiving Day and they were prob use to this Mike...
Happy happy birthday to @b96chicago artist @mikeposner ! Today he turns the 30! Cheers! ------ #Birthday #b96 #MikePosner #IWhipMyHair
Def different from his new more natural look...
So regardless of how much he (and his band) killed it, alllll the internet was talking about was his looks...
Expecting him to start painting some clouds in a minute #MikePosner pic.twitter.com/ebIwt7GOHn— Paul Cruse (@cru5e) November 22, 2018
Did #MikePosner take a pill in Ibiza and this is what happened? #NFL— Ben Hutchison (@WISNBennyHutch) November 22, 2018
Sure funny...but the best part is, Mike embraced them and rated them on insta!!! This is the best:
That post had me lol'ing!
