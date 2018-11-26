Mike Posner Roasted on Thanksgiving Day

Jinglebash artist Mike Posner has def changed up his look (and sound)...and his hometown of Detroit was NOT ready for it! LOL

Mike performed at the halftime show during the Lions game on Thankgiving Day and they were prob use to this Mike...

Def different from his new more natural look...

Video of Lions 2018 halftime show posner

So regardless of how much he (and his band) killed it, alllll the internet was talking about was his looks...

Expecting him to start painting some clouds in a minute #MikePosner pic.twitter.com/ebIwt7GOHn — Paul Cruse (@cru5e) November 22, 2018

Did #MikePosner take a pill in Ibiza and this is what happened? #NFL — Ben Hutchison (@WISNBennyHutch) November 22, 2018

Sure funny...but the best part is, Mike embraced them and rated them on insta!!! This is the best:

January 18, 2019 A post shared by Mike Posner (@mikeposner) on Nov 26, 2018 at 9:51am PST

That post had me lol'ing!

