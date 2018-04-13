Millie Bobby Brown DUMPS Her Boyfriend! Why?!

Who doesn't love Stranger Things and Millie Bobby Brown?!

Sources are saying that she and her boyfriend Jacob Sartorius (singer) have broken-up. I mean they are only 15 so we didn't think it was forever...but if this reason is true we don't blame her!

Word is that Millie dumped Jacob because he was asking girl on snapchat for naked pics!

No word if that's true or not, but Millie has deleted all evidence of Jacob on Instagram - so if def looks like they are done.

For more, read here: MBB Is Single