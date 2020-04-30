More Baby News: Congrats Ashlee Simpson!
Ashlee Simpson and her husband Evan Ross are expecting!
April 30, 2020
Babies, babies everywhere!!
They say everything happens in 3's: first Lea Michele, then Gigi and Zayn, and today it's Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross!
Congrats!
This is the 3rd child for Ashlee (who has a son with Pete Wentz [Bronx, 11> ) and a daughter with Evan (Jagger, 4) - and the 2nd child for Evan (both with Ashley).
No word on a due date or if they know the gender.
Ashlee posted on her socials:
“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone.”
They look so happy! CONGRATS!