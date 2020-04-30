More Baby News: Congrats Ashlee Simpson!

Babies, babies everywhere!!

They say everything happens in 3's: first Lea Michele, then Gigi and Zayn, and today it's Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross!

A post shared by Ashlee Simpson Ross (@ashleesimpsonross) on Apr 30, 2020 at 11:07am PDT

Congrats!

This is the 3rd child for Ashlee (who has a son with Pete Wentz [Bronx, 11> ) and a daughter with Evan (Jagger, 4) - and the 2nd child for Evan (both with Ashley).

No word on a due date or if they know the gender.

Ashlee posted on her socials:

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone.”

They look so happy! CONGRATS!