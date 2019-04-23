More information on why Britney Spears is in a mental health facility

Britney Spears is nearing the end of her stay at a mental health facility and while details were few, more information has come out.

Catching up: Back in January, Brit postponed her Vegas show to focus on her father's health (he became very ill and almost died), then shortly after the news she checked herself in a facility...

Seems like we were missing a big chunk right?

According to TMZ, Britney had been working with her doctors to change up the meds she is currently on because they were not working. Part of that process is completely weaning her off those meds before starting the new ones.

They say:

We're told there were problems. First, they had to wean Britney off the existing meds. This cannot be done quickly and there's a risk of suicide if it's not done right -- it's that serious.

As doctors weaned her off the meds, they created a new cocktail, but it's all trial and error, and there were errors that made Britney unstable and ultimately unwilling to cooperate with doctors.

Combine that, with the struggle of coping with her father's health (who she is very close with and is her conservator) and BRITNEY chose to admit herself to get help. Allegedly, her father Jaime did not want Britney to do it because of the negative spin the press would take. **Per the conservatorship no one can force anyone in to a mental health facility of any kind.

Fast forward to now: Britney is almost done with her program, and she was seen this past weekend with her boyfriend for Easter looking happy.

Sources say that the doctors believed to have found the correct medication change Britney needed which is great news.

It's always heartbreaking to see someone go thru tough times - but it's so incredibly brave of Britney to admit herself because she knew she needed help getting thru it...even if she knew the conseqences her Dad was worried about as well.

As always wishing you strength Miss Spears and I hope you know how many people you are helping get thru it with your brave choices.