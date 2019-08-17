If you were going crazy waiting for the release date of Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' the wait is over!

More Lara Jean and Peter K are on the way!

Netflix announced yesterday that the sequel, 'P.S. I Still Love You,' will be released February 12th, 2020! That's just 2 days before Valentine's Day (hint hint watch it with your bae for the perfect date!)

And it doesn't stop there!

Watch the video the cast made with the big news:

That's right! A THIRD movie 'Always and Forever Lara Jean' is already in production!

I am a super huge book nerd - and for those who didn't know, 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before,' is not only the name of the first movie, but also the first book which the movie is based off of. The books are actually a trilogy (just like the movies will be) and each movie reflects the name of the book. Now the movie is slightly different (as most book to movie crossovers are) but the books are AH-MAY-ZING!!! If you love the movie, your head might explode over these books and it will be a great way to tide you over until 02/12/20! Plus, if you're not a big book reader, the entire trilogy is available on audiobook. PS- Jenny Han is one of my favorite authors. I've read all her books and I'm obsessed!

So real talk how excited are you?? Lara Jean + Peter K!!! <3