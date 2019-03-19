MOVIE NEWS: Cardi B and JLO Joining Forces!

First a music collab...and now a movie!

JLO and Cardi B have signed on to do a movie called, "Hustlers".

Also staring in the movie are: Constance Wu ( from Crazy Rich Asians) , Lili Reinhart (Betty from Riverdale), Keke Palmer (Scream Queens), Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Mercedes Ruehl (The Fisher King). Trace Lysette (Transparent) and Mette Towley.

The movie is said to be about 'savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.'

Sounds sassy! LOL

This will be Cardi's movie debut too!

No release date for the film has been given, but they start filming this Friday!

Will you be going to see it when it hits the big screen?