Just in case you forgot what an amazing live performer Sabrina Carpenter is, she showed GMA what was up!

Sabrina was party of Good Morning America's Summer Concert series yesterday and killed it with some new music!

See her 2 performances below!

"In My Bed"

Video of Sabrina Carpenter perform her latest hit 'In My Bed' | GMA

"Sue Me"

Video of Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Sue Me' live on 'GMA' | GMA

"Why"

Video of Sabrina Carpenter performs 'Why' live on 'GMA' | GMA

SO GOOD! I'm guessing that new music = perhaps some tour dates coming soon! Hope so!!