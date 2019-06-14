My Little Pony Gets Pride Friendly

Just in time for Pride month, the animated series, "My Little Pony" will feature a same-sex couple!

The episode called, “The Last Crusade” will feature Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty - who have appeared in the books before - but will make their debut as a romantic couple that take care of Scootaloo.

The show has already aired across the pond but will debut here in the states on Saturday!

Co-show runner Nicole Dubac says:

"I think it’s fantastic that we can show that what truly defines a family is love — that, to me, is the core of My Little Pony."

Writer and Producer of the show Michael Vogel (who is gay) says:

"Nicole and I thought this was a great opportunity to organically introduce an LGBTQ couple in the series, and we asked Hasbro and they approved it. Diversity and representation are important for kids for so many reasons, and it’s my first priority on everything I work on. My Little Pony has always been about friendship and accepting people (or ponies) that are different from you. So it just felt like something important to do."

"My Little Pony" airs on Discovery Family on Saturday mornings.

Do you think audiences will be accepting of the new Aunts?