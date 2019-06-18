Name That Queen : Taylor Swift Edition

Everyone is freaking out over Taylor Swift's new video for, "You Need to Calm Down"! So many queens, so many impersonators! Did you know who everyone was?

Prepare to be gagged!

Check out the line-up in this group shot:

So let's start left to right!

Ariana Grande: Tatianna!

We saw her give her best Ari in All-Stars season 2 of RuPaul's Drag Race Snatch Game. So it seems like a natural fit! Choices

Lady Gaga: Trinity the Tuck

This one I really had no idea on! She can tuck like a champ, snatch crowns and give us Gaga!

Adele: Delta Work

I mean, she was given the seal of approval by Adele herself! LOL! If it were anyone else the children would've been up in arms!

Cardi B: Trinity K. Bonet

This was so spot on it was ridiculous! Where was this for Snatch Game season 6 of RPDR right? PS- Love the fun her at Tay had!

Taylor Swift: Jade Jolie

This is beyond! I honestly thought it was Taylor the first time I watched the video. Looks like Taylor just found her legit stunt double!

Beyonce: Riley Knoxx

This is Riley's gig - impersonating Beyonce! What did you think?

Katy Perry: Adore Delano

This is another one that threw me! Katy Perry herself was in the video. So, I was like cool check out Katy chillin with the queens...but it was Adore!! <3

Nicki Minaj: Akeria Chanel Davenport

The gags were everywhere, but Akeria laughed along...which is why I love her! Cash those checks girl...and tell Taylor I said hi :p

Did you guess all 8 queens?