National Ice Cream Day List: Freebies and Deals!
Free ice cream in the summer? YES!! See where to get it here!
National Ice Cream day in the middle of the summer?! What a treat - for real!
Check out the list below of who's celebrating and get that free ice cream!
2019 National Ice Cream Day List:
Dylan's Candy Bar: Select locations are giving away free scoops from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Mention “National Ice Cream Day” at the ice cream counter.
Dippin’ Dots: Get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window at select stores and shopping center locations. Times vary by location.
PetSmart: OMG this one probably made me most excited! Free ice cream for dogs too. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats today, while supplies last.
Baskin-Robbins: Get two pre-packed quarts of any ice cream for $7.99 today only.
Carvel: Buy one soft-serve ice cream cup or cone and get a second cup or cone free
Cold Stone Creamery: New and existing My Cold Stone Club Rewards email members get a buy-one-get-one free coupon (So do it now if you haven't! LOL)
Dairy Queen: Buy-one-get-one free offers with the DQ app at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.
Godiva: Buy a soft-serve cup or cone and parfaits and get 50% off the second
Insomnia Cookies: Get a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase
Johnny Rockets: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entrée
LongHorn Steakhouse: For a limited time, participating locations have a special Steak & Bourbon ice cream for $3.99 . The ice cream has bits of steak and bourbon caramel.
Nestlé Toll House Café : Buy one scoop, get one free . The deal continues through the end of the month.
Potbelly Sandwich : Get a free large shake with any entree purchase
Wendy's: For a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.
Whole Foods Market: Now through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.
Culvers: Get a free scoop of custard with the purchase of a value basket at participating locations