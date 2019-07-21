National Ice Cream Day List: Freebies and Deals!

Free ice cream in the summer? YES!! See where to get it here!

July 21, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

National Ice Cream day in the middle of the summer?! What a treat - for real!

Check out the list below of who's celebrating and get that free ice cream!

2019 National Ice Cream Day List:

Dylan's Candy Bar: Select locations are giving away free scoops from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Mention “National Ice Cream Day” at the ice cream counter.

Dippin’ Dots: Get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window at select stores and shopping center locations. Times vary by location.

This Sunday is NATIONAL ICE CREAM DAY! We’re celebrating by giving away a FREE mini cup of Dippin' Dots at participating locations on July 21st. Call the store near you for more details!!

PetSmart: OMG this one probably made me most excited! Free ice cream for dogs too. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats today, while supplies last.

Scoop there it is -- National Ice Cream Day is here! FREE doggie ice cream is being served at PetSmart PetsHotel locations from 9am-5pm today and tomorrow. Stop by for a sweet treat for your pup -- #petsmartpetshotel #NationalIceCreamDay

Baskin-Robbins: Get two pre-packed quarts of any ice cream for $7.99 today only.

Carvel: Buy one soft-serve ice cream cup or cone and get a second cup or cone free

We're celebrating #NationalIceCreamDay (7/21) with BOGO soft serve cones and cups all day. For details, check out link in bio!

Cold Stone Creamery: New and existing My Cold Stone Club Rewards email members get a buy-one-get-one free coupon (So do it now if you haven't! LOL)

Dairy Queen: Buy-one-get-one free offers with the DQ app at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Godiva: Buy a soft-serve cup or cone and parfaits and get 50% off the second

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase

Johnny Rockets: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entrée

LongHorn Steakhouse: For a limited time, participating locations have a special Steak & Bourbon ice cream for $3.99 . The ice cream has bits of steak and bourbon caramel.

Nestlé Toll House Café : Buy one scoop, get one free . The deal continues through the end of the month.

Potbelly Sandwich : Get a free large shake with any entree purchase

Wendy's: For a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

We’re making it rain, 50¢ Frosty style. Pick up your quarters and trade them in for a Small Frosty today.

Whole Foods Market: Now through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.

Culvers: Get a free scoop of custard with the purchase of a value basket at participating locations

 

