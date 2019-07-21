National Ice Cream Day List: Freebies and Deals!

National Ice Cream day in the middle of the summer?! What a treat - for real!

Check out the list below of who's celebrating and get that free ice cream!

2019 National Ice Cream Day List:

Dylan's Candy Bar: Select locations are giving away free scoops from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Mention “National Ice Cream Day” at the ice cream counter.

Dippin’ Dots: Get a free mini cup of Dippin' Dots during a two-hour window at select stores and shopping center locations. Times vary by location.

PetSmart: OMG this one probably made me most excited! Free ice cream for dogs too. At stores with PetsHotel facilities, dogs can get a free 4-ounce serving of dog-safe ice cream topped with dog biscuit treats today, while supplies last.

Baskin-Robbins: Get two pre-packed quarts of any ice cream for $7.99 today only.

Carvel: Buy one soft-serve ice cream cup or cone and get a second cup or cone free

Cold Stone Creamery: New and existing My Cold Stone Club Rewards email members get a buy-one-get-one free coupon (So do it now if you haven't! LOL)

Dairy Queen: Buy-one-get-one free offers with the DQ app at participating locations. Limit one offer per person per visit.

Godiva: Buy a soft-serve cup or cone and parfaits and get 50% off the second

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free scoop of ice cream with any in-store purchase

Johnny Rockets: Get a free milkshake with purchase of an entrée

LongHorn Steakhouse: For a limited time, participating locations have a special Steak & Bourbon ice cream for $3.99 . The ice cream has bits of steak and bourbon caramel.

Nestlé Toll House Café : Buy one scoop, get one free . The deal continues through the end of the month.

Potbelly Sandwich : Get a free large shake with any entree purchase

Wendy's: For a limited time, get a small Frosty for 50 cents.

Whole Foods Market: Now through July 30, Prime members get 35% off all ice cream and novelties.

Culvers: Get a free scoop of custard with the purchase of a value basket at participating locations