National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Pop-up Bar Coming to Chicago

Hands down my favorite Christmas movie ever...and it's coming to Chicago in the form of a pop-up bar!

YES!!!

Country bar Houndstooth Saloon in Wrigleyville will be going Griswold on November 17th!

According to Houndstooth, their bar front will be turned into the Griswold family's living room, with other rooms inspired by the the movie including the pool scene and the attic Clark got stuck in!

There will also be movie-themed drinks and a menu complete with a turkey leg and Aunt Bethany's Jell-O (with cat food too? LOL)

Don't worry! Uncle Eddie's RV will be parked in front of the bar on weekends to Insta the moment.

If you can't make it 11/17 no worries!

The pop-up will last thru the New Year and will also be the theme of their NYE party!

LET'S GO!!!!!