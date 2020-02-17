NBA All-Star Weekend Tributes to Kobe Bryant
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Common pay tribute to Kobe
February 17, 2020
An exciting weekend in the Chi for All-Star weekend that couldn't go on without acknowledging someone who wasn't there - Kobe Bryant.
A moment of silence and so many sharing kind words, it was J-Hud and Common who took to the "official" tributes.
Check out their performances below.
Jennifer Hudson:
Common:
Such a tremendous loss and beautiful tributes. Did you have a fave? I balled my eyes out to both.
I have a feeling we'll be hearing and seeing beautiful remembrances like this for a long time <3