NBA All-Star Weekend Tributes to Kobe Bryant

An exciting weekend in the Chi for All-Star weekend that couldn't go on without acknowledging someone who wasn't there - Kobe Bryant.

A moment of silence and so many sharing kind words, it was J-Hud and Common who took to the "official" tributes.

Check out their performances below.

Jennifer Hudson:

Video of Jennifer Hudson Honors Kobe At NBA All-Star 2020

Common:

Video of Common Pays Tribute to Chicago and Kobe Bryant - 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Such a tremendous loss and beautiful tributes. Did you have a fave? I balled my eyes out to both.

I have a feeling we'll be hearing and seeing beautiful remembrances like this for a long time <3