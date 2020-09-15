Netflix and Chills 2020: Horror Movies To Get You Halloween Ready

Prepared to be spooked! See these horror movies coming to Netflix!

September 15, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Photo by Getty Images/iStock

To get us ready for Halloween, Netflix will be releasing movies throughout the next weeks to have us sleeping with the lights on.

They're calling it, "Netflix and Chills" and it's already started!

Check out what's coming:

 

September 10th: The Babysitter: Killer Queen 

 

September 18th : Ratched

This is a Ryan Murphy project (the creator of AHS) so if you've seen any of that series you'll notice a lot of that same cast and chaos. This is the prequel to, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest".

 

October 2nd: Vampires vs. The Bronx

 

October 7th: Hubie Halloween

If you're looking for less gore and more funny Halloween movie that won't have the whole fam sleeping in the same bed for weeks - winner winner with this Adam Sandler movie!

 

October 9th: The Haunting of Bly Manor

**If you haven't seen the first season (the Haunting of Hill House) you have to...and it will scare the holy hell out of you. I was not right for weeks lol

 

October 14th: A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

 

October 19th : Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2

 

October 21st: Rebecca (not based on my life lol)

Still want more?

More Netflix and Chills Movies and TV Shows:

The Paramedic - Sept. 10

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood - Oct. 1

The Worst Witch: Season 4 - Oct. 1

Cape Fear - Oct. 1

A.M.I. - Oct. 1

Evil: Season 1 - Oct. 1

House of 1,000 Corpses - Oct. 1

We Have Always Lived in the Castle - Oct. 1

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween - Oct. 2

The Binding - Oct. 2

StarBeam: Halloween Hero - Oct. 6

To the Lake - Oct. 7

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters - Oct. 9

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 - Oct. 16

Unfriended - Oct. 16

ParaNorman - Oct. 18

Cadaver - Oct. 22

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight - Oct. 28

The Day of the Lord - Oct. 30

His House - Oct. 30

 

Which ones are you going to see first??

