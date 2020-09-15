Netflix and Chills 2020: Horror Movies To Get You Halloween Ready

To get us ready for Halloween, Netflix will be releasing movies throughout the next weeks to have us sleeping with the lights on.

They're calling it, "Netflix and Chills" and it's already started!

Check out what's coming:

September 10th: The Babysitter: Killer Queen

Video of The Babysitter: Killer Queen | Official Trailer | Netflix

September 18th : Ratched

Video of Ratched | Final Trailer | Netflix

This is a Ryan Murphy project (the creator of AHS) so if you've seen any of that series you'll notice a lot of that same cast and chaos. This is the prequel to, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest".

October 2nd: Vampires vs. The Bronx

Vampires Vs. The Bronx is a horror-comedy film from director Oz Rodriguez about teens fighting to save the Bronx from a vampire invasion.



Starring Jaden Michael, Gerald W. Jones III, Gregory Diaz IV, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Method Man & more, it's out on Netflix Oct. 2nd! pic.twitter.com/DQUWJq18sG — Con Todo (@contodonetflix) September 9, 2020

October 7th: Hubie Halloween

Video of Hubie Halloween starring Adam Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix

If you're looking for less gore and more funny Halloween movie that won't have the whole fam sleeping in the same bed for weeks - winner winner with this Adam Sandler movie!

October 9th: The Haunting of Bly Manor

Video of The Haunting of Bly Manor | Teaser Trailer | Netflix

**If you haven't seen the first season (the Haunting of Hill House) you have to...and it will scare the holy hell out of you. I was not right for weeks lol

October 14th: A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting

The time of nightmares has begun! Excited to give you a look at the upcoming film A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting, coming to Netflix October 14th. --#NetflixAndChills #ababysittersguidetomonsterhunting pic.twitter.com/5GKIyfdoRX — Walden Media (@WaldenMedia) September 9, 2020

October 19th : Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2

The mysteries continue October 19, only on Netflix. #unsolvedmysteries pic.twitter.com/mTnyS5ceHs — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) September 14, 2020

October 21st: Rebecca (not based on my life lol)

Video of REBECCA Trailer (2020) Lily James, Armie Hammer, Romance Movie

Still want more?

More Netflix and Chills Movies and TV Shows:

The Paramedic - Sept. 10

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood - Oct. 1

The Worst Witch: Season 4 - Oct. 1

Cape Fear - Oct. 1

A.M.I. - Oct. 1

Evil: Season 1 - Oct. 1

House of 1,000 Corpses - Oct. 1

We Have Always Lived in the Castle - Oct. 1

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween - Oct. 2

The Binding - Oct. 2

StarBeam: Halloween Hero - Oct. 6

To the Lake - Oct. 7

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters - Oct. 9

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 - Oct. 16

Unfriended - Oct. 16

ParaNorman - Oct. 18

Cadaver - Oct. 22

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight - Oct. 28

The Day of the Lord - Oct. 30

His House - Oct. 30

Which ones are you going to see first??